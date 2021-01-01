“We are sending off a year of trials – unparalleled in impact and scale… Yet, I have always said that Bulgarians demonstrate their strength best in the worst of times. That was true of 2020, which showed us what the word “heroes” truly means,” the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote in a New Year address on Facebook.

He noted that the pandemic has taught us to live guided by the idea of caring for others, that discipline and responsibility can be measured in human lives.

Скъпи приятели и съграждани, Изпращаме година на изпитание - невиждано досега по своите последствия и мащаби. Вероятно... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Thursday, 31 December 2020

The Bulgarian prime minister expressed the hope that 2021 will be a year of recovery and a new beginning, of a return to normal life.