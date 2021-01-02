As of January 7, passengers over the age of five will have to present a negative PCR test before boarding a flight to Canada. The test needs to be done up to 72 hours before the flight.

According to the Canadian government website, people with symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed into the country.

Канада въвежда допълнителни изисквания за влизащите на територията на страната. Считано от 7 януари 2021 г. пътуващите... Posted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria on Friday, 1 January 2021

The mandatory two-week quarantine, which starts on the day of arrival, remains in force.