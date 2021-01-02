People who have recovered from a coronavirus infection have formed antibodies, but they are not at a high enough level, Dr. Nikolay Branzalov, deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Association, told NOVA. This is the reason why cured patients also need a vaccine.

The doctor expressed hope that immunization against COVID-19 would provide answers "that would satisfy all of us."

According to him, the most pleasant thing is that we will be able to eradicate the coronavirus worldwide if at least 70% of people get vaccinated.

Dr. Nikolay Branzalov advised to consult with a doctor in case of any severe allergies.