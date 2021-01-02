Apart from material assistance, Bulgaria will also help the restoration of two emblematic buildings related to Bulgarian history
The task of transporting humanitarian aid to the Republic of Croatia following the devastating earthquake on December 29 has been successfully completed, the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced.
Three flights were carried out to Zagreb Airport, delivering tents, blankets, pillows, radiators, basic necessities and other equipment.
Apart from material assistance, Bulgaria will also help the restoration of two emblematic buildings related to Bulgarian history.