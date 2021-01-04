171 is the number of new COVID-19 cases out of 2,660 tests performed over the past 24 hours, according to data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

Contrary to the tendency in the past days, more new cases was registered using rapid antigen tests – 99 than using PCR tests - 72 - even though more tests were performed using the PCR method.

The number of active coronavirus cases is 72, 962.

4,689 Covid-19 patients remain hospitalized, of whom 453 are in intensive care. 34 have died in the past 24 hours, and 944 have recovered.