Another 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived in Sofia on Monday. They will be distributed in five regions of the country, Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov announced.

The first 10,000 doses arrived in Bulgaria on December 26. The next delivery is to be done in the middle of January.

Mass vaccination will begin when there are larger amount of vaccines - in February or March. It will start with the elderly people, Health Minister explained.

"By January 6 we will receive the opinion of the European regulator on the Moderna vaccine. Еverything that is prescribed in Bulgaria's vaccination plan will happen," said Prof. Angelov.