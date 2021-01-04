“Bulgaria ended 2020 and is starting the new year with the lowest deficit in the EU,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during a visit to Varna.

“Bulgaria has the lowest external debt and is managing its finances, the economy and the health measures during the crisis in the best wayр” Borissov pointed out, adding that he believed time would prove that fact, the BTA reports.

✅ Влизаме в новата година с най-ниския дефицит и с най-ниския външен дълг в ЕС. Повече оптимизъм, ваксиниране и съм... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Monday, 4 January 2021

“On New Year’s Eve nobody noticed any restrictions at all, with our neighbours that was not possible, people there couldn't go out of their homes,” the Bulgarian prime minister added.

He advised people to be more optimistic and to get vaccinated so that the country may come out of the situation in better condition.