For the past 24 hours 1310 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in this country after 11 456 tests, according to the Coronavirus Information Portal.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 205,390. The active cases are 70,722.

4,286 patients are hospitalized. 393 patients with coronavirus are in intensive care wards. In the past 24 hours, 2,142 people recovered. With them, the total number of recovered has already reached 126,766.

In the past 24 hours, 67 people with COVID-19 infection passed away. The total number of deaths from the virus in Bulgaria has reached 7,902.

5,448 people in this country have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 709 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours.