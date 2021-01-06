American actress Pamela Anderson sent a letter to the Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva calling on the MPs to quickly vote the draft banning fur farming in this country.

The draft was submitted to the Bulgarian National Assembly in 2019. As an ambassador of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), Pamela Anderson calls on Bulgaria to follow the example of Austria, Great Britain, Belgium, Slovenia and other European countries, which have already banned fur farming.