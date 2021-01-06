In Rumen Radev’s words 28 March is the earliest possible election date but he will schedule the elections by decree by the end of January.

The aim of the consultations is not the date but the way the elections should take place, Radev told to the press.

"It is important how Bulgarians will have their health and their right to vote guaranteed. To me it matters how effective the election campaign will be and how the voting machines will be audited", Radev said.

He emphasized that it is his obligation to set a date for the elections but that organizing and holding the election is the obligation of the government.