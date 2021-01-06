On January 6 the Orthodox Church celebrates the Epiphany - Yordanovden, which is one of the most important Christian holidays.

On this day Jesus Christ was baptized in the waters of the Jordan River by John the Baptist. At the moment of baptism, the heavens open and the Holy Spirit descends on Christ as a dove.

The traditional men's horo dance in Tundzha River was held in the town of Kalofer. Dozens of people danced and sang into the river despite the anti-epidemic measures.

Epiphany Water blessing ceremonies of the battle and sacred flags of the Bulgarian army were held across the country.