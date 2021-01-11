The tax campaign for incomes received by natural persons in 2020 starts today, the National Revenue Agency reminds. Income tax forms can be submitted either electronically - by personal identification code / PIC / or electronic signature, or on paper - by mail or in offices of the revenue agency.

Bulgarians can use 5% discount if they submit their tax forms with an electronic signature or personal identification code by March 31.

Corporate taxes will be declared for the first time from March 1 until June 30.