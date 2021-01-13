Anti-epidemic measures will change in February at the earliest, Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov said. Minister Angelov received the first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Bulgaria receives first delivery of Moderna vaccine

"We will study the real morbidity among teachers in order to decide whether and when students from the upper grades will return to the classrooms. For the purpose, teachers are to undergo mass testing from January 25, when the second vaccination phase covering nursing homes and teachers begins", Angelov explained.

"We are prepared to inoculate the people who wish to participate at the sectional election commissions before the Parliamentary elections, but our main goal is to vaccinate participants in mobile sections", Minister Angelov said further.