Bulgaria has received the first delivery of 2,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Moderna, the PM Boyko Borissov announced at a cabinet sitting.

750 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria, 47 more infected people died

“The earlier the coronavirus pandemic ends, the better, because a lot of money is spent each month”, Premier Borissov commented. Bulgaria has ordered half a million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the Moderna vaccines are expected to reach this country in April and May.