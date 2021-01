A total of 750 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 9,647 tests were performed, data from the oficial Information Portal shows.

3,945 patients remain in hospitals across the country, 367 of them - in intensive care units.

47 more infected people died in the past 24 hours and 2,706 were cured.

The number of the vaccinated people in Bulgaria has reached 15,780.