"We advise the Bulgarian citizens to avoid the places of mass gatherings in the United States on January 20, 2021 in connection with the possibility of demonstrations on occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected US President. We advise Bulgarian citizens to observe strictly the temporary movement restrictions, as well as to comply with the orders of the local law enforcement authorities", the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Bulgarians in the United States who need assistance can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in Washington and the Consulates General in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.