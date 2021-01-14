As of today, 14 January 2021, Serbia withdraws the requirement for all arrivals from Bulgaria to Serbia to present a negative PCR test result before entering the country.

The decision concerns also those arriving from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of North Macedonia and Montenegro. For all arrivals from other countries, Serbia continues to require a negative PCR test made 48 hours before entering the country.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens may contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Belgrade, Serbia.

Phone: 00381 11 3613980

Address: Belgrade, Bircaninovastr. No. 26

E-mail: Consulate.Belgrade@mfa.bg