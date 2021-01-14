According to Rumen Radev there should be amendments to the Electoral Code
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announced the date of the parliamentary elections during his address to the nation on Thursday. The vote will be held on April 4.
According to Radev amendments to the Electoral Code are needed. There should be voting by mail of Bulgarians abroad, video surveillance at polling stations and broadcasting the process of monitoring the ballots, the President said.
He asked for shedding more light on the electoral administration at all levels.