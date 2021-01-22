Shortly after 01.00 on January 22, Unit 5 of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP was temporarily disconnected from the country's energy system. That happened because of the activation of protection system during routine operations.

There is no deviation from the normal radiation situation, experts from the nuclear power plant reported.

It is expected that the unit will start working again by the end of the day. Load of hydroelectric and thermal power plants has been increased to compensate for the electricity of the unit.