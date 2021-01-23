566 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 9,786 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 6% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was registered in Sofia-119, followed by Plovdiv-47 and Pazardzhik-40.

1,248 people have recovered and 58 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 2,844 patients are being treated in hospital, 284 of whom in intensive care. 19 medics have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 9,384 medics have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

850 Bulgarians have been inoculated in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of vaccinations in this country to 26,101.