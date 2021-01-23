We are easing the anti-epidemic measures sector by sector. Measures in the fields of culture and sports will be alleviated first. We will continue monitoring the trend," said in Varna Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov.

We will monitor the situation in the next 14 days before we make the next step, added Kostadin Angelov. At least 30% of the teachers, the non-teaching staff and the residents of care homes are ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19, said Kostadin Angelov.

In his words, the first phase of immunization in Northeastern Bulgaria will be completed by the end of January and the second phase will begin at the beginning of February. The necessary quantity of vaccines is available, assured Minister Angelov.

We will receive vaccines necessary for the inoculation of 2 million people, even if reduced quantities of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Bulgaria, Kostadin Angelov went on to say. Eight cases of the British coronavirus variant were registered in Bulgaria, confirmed Minister Angelov.