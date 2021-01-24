266 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,479 tests performed, show data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

Nearly 6% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was registered in Sofia-66, followed by Burgas-36 and Varna-25.

286 people have recovered and 12 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 2,857 patients are being treated in hospital, 281 of whom in intensive care wards. Four medics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, thus brining the total number of medics diagnosed with the coronavirus infection to 9,388.

18 people have been inoculated in the past day. 26,119 people have been vaccinated until now. 4,610 have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.