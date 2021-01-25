The new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria are 121 after 1207 tests during the past 24 hours. Positive samples are about 10%. The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 35. This is shown by the data in the Single Coronavirus Information Portal at midnight.

Nine people with coronavirus infection passed away and 180 recovered. There are 2874 people in hospitals as 283 of them are in intensive care wards.

The total number of vaccinated people in Bulgaria has reached 26,143.

The active cases are 26,929. A total of 8,820 people with coronavirus have passed away as the mortality rate is 4.11%.