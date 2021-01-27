"Holocaust Remembrance Day each year reminds us of the value of democracy and peace. It reminds us that there have been times when innocent people have been brutally killed and human rights have been unceremoniously trampled on." This was written by the Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Facebook.

Денят за възпоменание на жертвите на Холокоста всяка година ни припомня колко ценни са демокрацията и мирът. Припомня... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

"The dark past and the screams from the concentration camps must make us adamant that anti-Semitism, racism and intolerance have no place in our world," he added.

Borissov points out that a reason for pride is the courage of known and unknown Bulgarians - clergy, politicians and public figures, whose efforts helped save more than 48,000 Bulgarian Jews from the death camps.