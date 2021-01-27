Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has voiced his reverence for the memory of the Holocaust victims. "This enormous tragedy, which has caused immense suffering, obliges us to remember millions of people, including 6 million Jews, whose lives were taken away in an extremely cruel manner, simply because they belonged to another ethnic group," the president said on Facebook.

На 27 януари световната демократична общност отбелязва Международния възпоменателен ден на жертвите от Холокоста. Тази... Posted by Румен Радев on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

"We bow to the memory of the victims. Let us remember their loss, because if we erase the memory, it would mean that they will die again," Radev added.