The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan has started. Today, in several Bulgarian cities vaccines were administered to people from nursing homes while in others the preparation for vaccination of teachers, which starts on January 28, was underway, BTA reported.

In Sofia, vaccination started in nursing homes in the Nadezhda and Zone B-5 quarters. A total of 30 people from both institutions wanted to be vaccinated and the number includes workers in the home.

"A total of about 30% of those living in municipal homes have requested vaccination so far," Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who was present at the first vaccination, said.