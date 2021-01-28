Photo: iStock
Bulgarian MPs have adopted amendments to the State of Emergency Act. According to them, people placed under quarantine or in hospital will be able to vote thanks to mobile ballot boxes. Citizens need to declare their wish to vote in this way no later than three days before election day.
Election commissions in different sections will be able to be composed of at least three members, regardless of whether the polling section is in Bulgaria or abroad. Vote with an expired ID card is also possible.