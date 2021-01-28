Future gas supplies from the Eastern Mediterranean will make a significant contribution to diversification and price competition not only in Bulgaria but also in Southeast Europe. This was said by the Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova during a videoconference meeting on energy cooperation on the future Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) gas pipeline.

The meeting was attended by the energy ministers of Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Hungary, Romania and Serbia.

Bulgaria will ensure the transmission of Israeli and Cypriot gas from Greece to Bulgaria, through the key IGB interconnector currently under construction, and will then transport it through the developed Bulgarian gas transmission network to other countries in Europe, Minister Petkova explained.