For the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, 560 cases of coronavirus have been registered out of 12,297 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 4.6% of the samples returned positive.

During the same period, 29 people died with coronavirus and 1,303 recovered. The active cases of coronavirus infection in the country are currently 25,676.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2,877, including 257 patients in intensive care units.