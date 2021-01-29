The specialized prosecutor's office has indicted four persons for participating in an organized criminal group for making and distributing counterfeit dollars and euros and Bulgarian ID documents.

SEE PHOTOS HERE

The accused have been previously detained during a police operation in January 2020. The printing facility was located in a hotel in the resort of Sunny Beach, where in 2018 a group dealing with the same illegal activity was busted by the police.

A Bulgarian passport with a photo and names of a famous American actor was confiscated, which was presented to customers as a sample for a high-quality fake document.