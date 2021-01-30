695 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in the past 24 hours after 13,583 tests - 4,971 PCR and 8,612 antigen tests, according to data from the Single Information Portal. 5% of the samples were positive.

The highest number of newly infected was in Sofia - 173, followed by Plovdiv - 52 and Kyustendil and Burgas - 48 each. 1,324 people recovered, 35 passed away and 2,848 patients remain in hospital as 261 of them are in intensive care wards. 26 medics were diagnosed with coronavirus in the past day and since the beginning of the pandemic their number has reached 9,502.

3169 people were vaccinated yesterday and with them the total number has reached 40,805. The number of citizens who have already received their second dose of vaccine has reached 12 949.