Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova will run for a second term. That was announced by Radev himself at a pressconference on Monday.

"The most important goal is the restoration of statehood, the rule of law, crackdown on corruption, the return of citizens to government," Radev said.

He underlined that he has not yet negotiated with some political party support for his and Yotova's candidacy.