An international criminal group for heroin trafficking has been busted in Bulgaria. This is the first case of a trafficking channel which was involved in transporting heroin directly to the United States, announced the director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime Lyubomir Yanev.

The police operation was held at the request of the American side. Officers from the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) also took part. There are six detainees, including three Bulgarians. The leader was a Serbian citizen.

The seized heroin is about 20 kg and is part of a larger delivery. The drug was stored in Sofia. It was imported from Turkey and was to be transported through Western Europe to the United States.