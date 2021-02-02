The Specialized Prosecutor's Office is investigating officials from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior into alleged fraud and offence during the implementation of the EU Internal Security Fund grant agreement concerning the delivery of all-terrain vehicles for the Bulgarian Police.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that one month ago it received documents from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concerning the investigation.

Two people have already been indicted in connection with the investigation. The Prosecution is also investigating corrupt practices and abuse of power.