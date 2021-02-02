Bulgarian citizens who return from abroad and have no negative PCR test result will be quarantined for 10 days. The same measure is valid for people with permanent, extended or long-term residence status on the territory of Bulgaria and their family members. Quarantine may be lifted if the person’s result of a PCR test carried out 24 hours after arrival in Bulgaria is negative.

All the new rules are written in an order signed by the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov on Monday.

The order also says that the directors of regional health inspectorates may cancel the quarantine of the respective group of persons who arrived in Bulgaria between 29 January and 1 February. The condition is that citizens submit a document showing a negative result of a PCR test carried out within 24 hours of the entry into force of this order. In such cases the quarantine will be cancelled within 24 hours of the submission of the document.