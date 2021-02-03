967 is the number of new coronavirus infections confirmed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 8.4% out of the 11,452 tests performed, according to dataof the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

A total of 220,547 people have contracted coronavirus in the country since the start of the pandemic, 20,885 is the number of active cases. 2,901 are being treated in hospital, of them 279 in intensive care.

1,512 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries up to190,484.

36 have died, bringing the coronavirus death toll up to 9,178.

3,283 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, andthe total number of vaccinations in the country now stands at 45,917. The number of people who have received their second dose is 15,100.