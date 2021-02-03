The upcoming parliamentary elections on 4 April will cost Bulgaria's state budget over BGN 65 million.

"In order to ensure fair and transparent elections, today we are allocating BGN 65,251,000 for various election activities,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Apart from the funds for the purchase of voting machines, the government has so far allocated nearly BGN 110 million to cover the costs of groundwork for the parliamentary elections 2021, Borissov underlined.

“The funds approved today are BGN 1.2 million more than the initial proposal of the Ministry of Finance,” the government press service reported.

Part of the money will be spent on remuneration of the members of regional and sectoral electoral commissions, on the processing of voting data and the issue of a bulletin with the elections results.

Separate voting sites and mobile ballot boxes will be provided for quarantined voters and those who are in hospitals in the election day.