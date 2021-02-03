Bulgaria ranks 2nd in the European Union in the percentage of smokers in the population, according to data presented today by the European Commission on efforts to combat cancer.

The first place in terms of number of smokers in the European Union is occupied by Greece, where smokers account for 42% of the population.

Bulgaria ranks second with 38% of smokers, followed by Croatia with 36 %. In Sweden, on the contrary, only 7% of the population are smokers.