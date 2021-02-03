Bulgaria has sent an application for entering “Bulgarian yoghurt” and “Bulgarian white brined cheese” in the European register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications for agricultural products and foodstuffs.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has announced that the documents were submitted by the “Traditional Bulgarian dairy products” association.

The European Commission is to launch a 6-month procedure to look into the application. Countries members of the EU as well as third countries have the right to object. Entering products in the European register ensures better incomes for producers, the ministry says.