“The sentencing of Navalny is unacceptable and he must be freed immediately,” writes Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Facebook, and adds that court trials must not be politicized.

“The continuing violence against the peacefully protesting Russian citizens is inadmissible,” Borissov writes further.

Осъждането на Навални е неприемливо. Той трябва да бъде освободен максимално бързо. Съдебните процеси не трябва да бъдат... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Tuesday, 2 February 2021

“The court ruling to jail Navalny after treatment abroad and after the attempted poisoning is totally unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva writes on Twitter.

The decision to jail @Navalny after having been treated abroad after poisoning attempt is utterly unacceptable. We call the decisions of #ECHR to be respected, the right of fair trial is a fundamental human right that is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/57n64aKbUn — Ekaterina Zaharieva (@EZaharievaMFA) February 2, 2021

“We call for the observance of the decisions of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the right to a fair trial is a fundamental, inalienable human right,” adds Ekaterina Zaharieva, as quoted by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.