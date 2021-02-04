Bulgaria has registered 719 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours with 9,876 tests performed. The positive samples are 7.3%, according to the National Coronavirus Information Portal. The highest number of new cases has been recorded in Sofia - 170, followed by Burgas with 77, Plovdiv with 66, Kyustendil - 43, Varna - 37.

The trend of a decreasing number of active cases continues, as they are currently 20,496.

There are currently 2,969 patients in hospital, 284 are in intensive care units. 1068 people were cured for the day. 40 people lost the battle with the disease during the day.

4,207 people were vaccinated for the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria has reached 50,124. A total of 16,433 people were immunized with the second dose of the vaccine.

