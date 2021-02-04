The danger of students needing to return home again remains if the values ​​of those infected reach a morbidity rate of 200 per 100,000 people. February and March are risky months, but education is worth taking a measured risk.

If the situation worsens, the measures will be tightened again, Bulgarian Education Minister Krassimir Valchev said during a visit to the Henry Ford Vocational School of Transport and Energy in Sofia. The motivation of students to study in an electronic environment is weakening, Valchev commented.



The beginning of the school year is fixed by law and the Minister said that he did not intend to propose changes for an earlier start of the school year.

