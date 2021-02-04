As of today, the in-person learning process for students in the 7th, 8th and 12th grade is resumed, which will last until February 17. This is done with an order of the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev from January 29 for resumption of the in-person school classes according to a planned schedule.

Students in these grades need to prepare for important exams at the end of the academic year necessary to move to the next stage of the educational process.



Next in the schedule for face-to-face training - from February 18 to March 2, are the students from the 5th, 10th and 11th grade.

