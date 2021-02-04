The health authorities forecast a new spike in COVID-19 morbidity in Bulgaria, the Head of the National Operational Headquarters, Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski announced at the weekly briefing on Thursday.

He commented on the measures that have been loosened few days ago (big shopping centers and gyms reopened on Monday).

“Some things are allowed but that doesn't mean they're safe. I’ve never said fitness halls were safe places. On the contrary - they are the most dangerous," Mutafchiyski said.

"The scenarios show that in about seven weeks we have reached the peak in the second wave. But now we don't have seven weeks, we probably have only three," he added.

"I don't want us to be careless, but ready for a third wave, if it comes with the same force as in the rest of Europe," the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov said. He called on the citizens to comply with the anti-epidemic measures.