Bulgarian mountaineer Atanas Skatov fell while descending from Camp 3 to the Base Camp after an unsuccessful night climbing of the second highest mountain on the planet - K2 (8611 m). The news has been reported on Twitter by specialized company Alpine Adventure Guides.

#K2winter2021 #k2winterexpedition2021

Atanas Georgiev Skatov fell down from Camp#3 while coming back to Base Camp due to rope broken, His body is still missing & 1 sherpa team is onway to search . pic.twitter.com/jABUt2ltaE — Alpine Adventure Guides (@Alpine_Pakistan) February 5, 2021

The reason for Skatov's fall was a broken rope. His body is still missing and a sherpa team has started searching, the message said. The GPS-tracker, part of the equipment of the Bulgarian, shows his last movements and his location. Safety ropes placed by Sherpas along the route tend to become fragile over time and break at extremely low temperatures, reaching -55 degrees.