The new cases of coronavirus infection are 883 after 10,541 tests performed, according to the latest data from the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Positive samples reached 8.3%. Most of the new cases are in the capital city - 226, followed by Plovdiv with 67 and Burgas with 63 cases.

There are 20,545 active COVID-19 cases. 3,033 patients are being treated in hospitals. 277 patients are in intensive care. 54 people passed away in the past day. 780 people have recovered. For the first time in a month, the number of newly infected per day exceeds the number of recoveries.

3901 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccinated people has already reached 54,025 and 17,096 people have already received a second dose of the vaccine.