There is no increase in the incidence of COVID-19 by more than 10%, which does not require a change in the anti-epidemic measures, said the director of Sofia's emergency hospital Pirogov, Prof. Dr. Asen Baltov. However, the control over their observance will be increased.

Bulgaria to show all vaccination sites on interactive map

This became clear after a meeting of the directors of Sofia-based hospitals with Health Minister Kostadin Angelov due to the return of the capital city in the red zone by the number of people infected with COVID-19.



Some 280 vaccination points will be created throughout the country, which will be visible on a special platform, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov announced today in Parliament.



