The AstraZeneca vaccine requires storage in an ordinary refrigerator between two and eight degrees, which will facilitate its faster spread in Bulgaria. According to Dr. Asen Baltov, director of the Pirogov Emergency Treatment Hospital in Sofia, another 300,000 doses are expected to arrive within the next four weeks.

According to Baltov, if Bulgaria's Vaccine Task Force makes a decision and the minister approves it, all the received doses will be fully used within the next two weeks.

Pirogov's director hopes that GPs will be included in the immunization process so that more people can be reached.