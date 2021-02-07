Bulgaria's Mountain Rescue service warns of a high avalanche danger in the mountains Rila, Pirin, Vitosha and Stara Planina. Due to the warm weather, the snow becomes unstable and the wind leads to the transfer of snow masses.

Since the beginning of 2021 alone, 17 rescue actions have been taken to search for people injured in the mountain, as two persons lost their lives.

In Belasitsa Mountain, on the Bulgarian border with Greece and North Macedonia, more than 20 mountain rescuers and firefighters took part in a rescue operation for an injured tourist which lasted more than 18 hours.

Mountain rescuers advise tourists, in case of accidents in the mountains, to activate the free telephone application of the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS), which gives the exact coordinates of the injured person and is extremely important in the event of a search.

