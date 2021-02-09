The number of births in Bulgaria did not rise during the coronavirus pandemic. This is what an analysis of the Hospital Index shows. In 2020, the number of births in Bulgaria was 53,968, or 794 less in comparison to 2019.

That is how last year was yet another one that marked declining birth rate in Bulgaria. The share of cesarean births was 47%. The birth rate remains below 1. In 2020, it was 0.62% against 0.52% in 2019.